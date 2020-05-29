Curfew From 11PM-3AM Starting June 1 | Samui Times

Today the National Security Council Secretary General Gen Somsak Rungsita has announced a one-hour cut in Thailand’s national curfew.

As of June 1, the previous curfew of 11pm-4am will change to 11pm-3am.

However, the country would remain closed to foreigner visitors due to concern over the spread of Covid-19 from abroad, said Somsak.

Inter-provincial travel will be allowed to restart on June 3 for necessary trips only, he added.

Department stores are also able to stay open until 9pm.

