Curfew May Be Lifted For 15 Day Test Run | Samui Times

After the past two weeks yielded no domestic Covid-19 cases, Thailand’s deputy army chief said today that the government may test run a curfew lift for 15 days.

Officials met this morning to mull the proposal which would see the removal of checkpoints and arrests for anyone out during the 11pm-3am curfew.

Gen. Nattapol Nakpanit, the deputy army chief, said the time period would be used to evaluate and gather feedback to see if it is no longer necessary for preventing infections.

In the past two weeks, the only new confirmed cases were detected in Thais returning from abroad.

Nattapol said the state of emergency, however, will remain in place.