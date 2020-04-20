Desolate beaches attract turtles to Phuket and Phang Nga | Samui Times

Environmentalists say a large number of turtles nests have been built on the beaches of Phuket and Phang Nga. – The most nests they’ve seen in two decades.

The Covid-19 virus restrictions has brought wildlife into the abandoned streets of several towns, from boars that patrol the Israeli town of Haifa to deer going into London’s suburbs.

restriction bans, such as travel bans and national curfews have brought a drop in tourist numbers but liberated wildlife plains.

Kongkiat Kittiwatanawong, the director of the Phuket Marine Biological Center, says that the 11 turtle nesting authorities were the highest in 20 years since last November.

“This is a very positive sign to us because human beings have ruined several spawning areas,” he said to Reuters. For the last five years, no such nests have been found.

‘Leatherback sea turtles’

Nests have even been made by rare leatherback sea turtles. Since the popular beaches of the southern provinces have no longer had any visitors, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leatherbacks are the largest sea turtles in the world. The sea turtle egg theft is the most important sea tour. Beach surveillance triggers strengthened sea monitoring.

In Thailand, they are considered endangered and are classified by the International Union for Nature Conservation as a vulnerable species worldwide.

In dark and silent areas, they lay their eggs scarce while visitors crowded the beaches. People have been known to dig and steal their nests.

In late March, workers at the southern Phang Nga Province National Park, just north of Phuket bordering the Andaman Sea, workers found 84 hacking hatchers after two-month of turtle eggs monitoring.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post