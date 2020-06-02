Despite Spam, Thai Chana App Crucial In Covid-19 Fight | Samui Times

Despite complaints of spam on the Thai Chana app, the government says it is a vital tool in the fight to control any further spreading of the coronavirus.

Dr. Taweesilp Wisanuyothin, the spokesman for the Thai government’s Covid-19 task force, is urging more people to use its contact-tracing technology, denying there is any connection between it and a recent influx of gambling spam many phone users have complained about. He noted that the app is still unable to issue notifications but says the method of contact-tracing still needs to be adopted by businesses as the government’s ‘Phase 3’ of easing restrictions begins.

“It will make a trace easier when a new infection is discovered and reduce the number of people being tested. We ask for cooperation so we will be back to normal life as soon as possible.”

Massage shops, bowling alleys and cinemas are among the latest businesses given permission to reopen provided strict hygiene measures are adhered to. Many of them re-opened yesterday.

SOURCE: Coconuts