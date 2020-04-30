Connect with us

Coronavirus News & Updates

Discounts! and where to get them!

Samui Times Editor

Published

24 mins ago

on

By

(Photo:tweakyourbiz)
The Ministry of Commerce has reduced the prices of daily essentials to help citizens reduce the cost of living in Thailand during the Covid-19 crisis.

The products that will be reduced are categorised into 6 groups

  1. Food and Drinks – Discounts from 4 – 50%
  2. Frozen Food – Discounts from 31 – 37%
  3. Condiments – Discounts from 7 – 68%
  4. Daily necessities – Discounts from 4 – 50%
  5. Sanitary goods – Discounts from 6 – 58%
  6. Household care – Discounts from 6 – 56%

These discounts will be applied to around 3,025 different products.

you will be able to get these discount at most of you local stores, such as:

  • Tesco Lotus
  • Tops Market
  • The Mall
  • Big C
  • 7 Eleven
  • Family Mart
  • Makro
  • Home Fresh Mart
  • Gourmet Market
  • CJ Express
  • Foodland

And many more.

SOURCE:PR Thai Government 

Covid-19 Stats in Thailand

  • Total Cases: 2947
  • Active Cases: 228
  • Recovered: 2665
  • Deaths: 54
  • Last Updated: 30-04-2020 at 13:12

