Discounts! and where to get them! | Samui Times

The Ministry of Commerce has reduced the prices of daily essentials to help citizens reduce the cost of living in Thailand during the Covid-19 crisis.

The products that will be reduced are categorised into 6 groups

Food and Drinks – Discounts from 4 – 50% Frozen Food – Discounts from 31 – 37% Condiments – Discounts from 7 – 68% Daily necessities – Discounts from 4 – 50% Sanitary goods – Discounts from 6 – 58% Household care – Discounts from 6 – 56%

These discounts will be applied to around 3,025 different products.

you will be able to get these discount at most of you local stores, such as:

Tesco Lotus

Tops Market

The Mall

Big C

7 Eleven

Family Mart

Makro

Home Fresh Mart

Gourmet Market

CJ Express

Foodland

And many more.

SOURCE:PR Thai Government