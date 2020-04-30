Discounts! and where to get them! | Samui Times

Coronavirus News & Updates
Discounts! and where to get them!
The Ministry of Commerce has reduced the prices of daily essentials to help citizens reduce the cost of living in Thailand during the Covid-19 crisis.
The products that will be reduced are categorised into 6 groups
- Food and Drinks – Discounts from 4 – 50%
- Frozen Food – Discounts from 31 – 37%
- Condiments – Discounts from 7 – 68%
- Daily necessities – Discounts from 4 – 50%
- Sanitary goods – Discounts from 6 – 58%
- Household care – Discounts from 6 – 56%
These discounts will be applied to around 3,025 different products.
you will be able to get these discount at most of you local stores, such as:
- Tesco Lotus
- Tops Market
- The Mall
- Big C
- 7 Eleven
- Family Mart
- Makro
- Home Fresh Mart
- Gourmet Market
- CJ Express
- Foodland
And many more.
SOURCE:PR Thai Government
Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Coronavirus News & Updates24 mins ago
Discounts! and where to get them!
Breaking News1 hour ago
Over 200 baby green turtles arise from Banyan Tree beach in Koh Samui
Coronavirus News & Updates2 hours ago
Russian student becomes temple boy and helps out local community
Coronavirus News & Updates4 hours ago
PM Prayut urges for patience
Koh Samui News5 hours ago
Koh Samui weather (April 30)
Air Asia21 hours ago
Don Mueang Airport will opening again soon
Coronavirus Prevention & Treatment21 hours ago
Thais stuck in Malaysia tread water to try and cross border
Coronavirus Cases22 hours ago
No new cases – Surat Thani Covid-19 update (April 29)
Coronavirus Cases22 hours ago
Thailand Covid-19 update (April 29)
Coronavirus News & Updates24 hours ago
The safest way to get food during a pandemic
Koh Samui News3 days ago
Woman tries to jump off of Koh Samui view point
Coronavirus Koh Samui4 days ago
Koh Samui Recap: The Week in 5 Headlines
Coronavirus Cases5 days ago
All Koh Samui Covid-19 patients have recovered – Surat Thani Provinces Covid-19 Update
Coronavirus Koh Samui6 days ago
Foreigners giving food donations called into Koh Samui police station
Political Parties3 days ago
Thailand has lost US duty-free benefits
Coronavirus News & Updates3 days ago
TAT Sets out to help foreigners and tourists in Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao
Business News2 days ago
Thailand’s alcohol Industry pleas PM to lift prohibition
Elephant Sanctuary1 day ago
Samui elephants receives much needed help from public company
Coronavirus Koh Samui5 days ago
Koh Samui Foreigner have a second attempt at handing out food donations
Coronavirus Koh Samui6 days ago
Koh Samui Tourism Association prepares to accommodate tourists
Trending
- Regional News4 weeks ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News1 month ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News1 month ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News1 month ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News3 weeks ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events3 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News4 weeks ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life4 weeks ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login