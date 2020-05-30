Doctors Warn Smokers Have A High Chance Of fatality For Smokers Infected With Covid-19 | Samui Times

Smokers who contract Covid-19 are likely to have 14 times more serious conditions than non-smokers, raising the risk of death, the doctor said.

Dr Manas Phothaporn, Deputy Director-General of the Medical Services Department, said that smoking is one of the major public health problems as more than 1.68 billion people worldwide are addicted to nicotine in cigarettes.

“More than 10 million people die every year as cigarettes cause more than 25 diseases, including cancer, heart disease and pulmonary emphysema.”

The World Health Organization has declared 31 May ‘World No Tobacco Day’ to highlight the dangers of smoking, especially this year, when the outbreak of Covid-19 has hit almost every country in the world,” Manas added. “Smokers who develop the latest coronavirus are expected to have up to 14 times more serious symptoms than the average individual. Pneumonia alone caused by Covid-19 may lead to death as smoking reduces the body’s immune system and destroys the lungs.

“Quitting smoking will help restore the smokers’ immune system as well as reduce the inflammation in lung tissues, not to mention it will help save money during the economic crisis that many countries are facing,” he said.

The Princess Mother National Institute for Drug Abuse Treatment under the Department of Medical Sciences organized World No Tobacco Day Week during the last week of May at the Institute in Pathum Thani. The event features exhibitions on the dangers of smoking and booths providing advice on how to effectively quit smoking.

Interested persons can visit the event or call the Quit Smoking hotline at 1165. For more information , please visit: www.pmindat.go.th

SOURCE: Nation Thailand