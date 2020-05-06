Domestic Air Flights Have Resumed in 22 provinces | Samui Times

Air Asia
Domestic Air Flights Have Resumed in 22 provinces
Following the most recent reports on domestic air flights resumed at airports nationwide, there are 22 province airports operating throughout Thailand.
The Department of Airports has stated that from May 3 to 13, Nok Air, Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air and Thai Vietjet Air have resumed operations, within 13 of its airports, including:
- Lampang
- Tak’s Mae Sot
- Buri Ram
- Sakon Nakhon
- Nakhon Phanom
- Roi Et
- Khon Kaen
- Ubon Ratchathani
- Udon Thani
- Trang
- Nakhon Si Thammarat
- Surat Thani
- Krabi
Before travelling to Buri Ram, Krabi, Nakhon Phanom and Trang, passengers are advised to follow provincial rules on entry/exit.
Buri Ram, Krabi and Trang require non-residents to undergo a 14-day local quarantine, among other conditions.
Nakhon Phanom only allows travellers to enter the airport terminal and all foreigners from the point of entry.
Many provinces do not have entry/exit regulations or lock-out controls, but it is advisable for passengers to verify provincial orders before flying.
Provincial airport passengers will be screened and their temperature tested.
If their body’s temperature is more than 37.3 degrees Celsius, they are denied entrance into the airport or board the aircraft.
Passengers must wear face masks and be at least 1 meter away from other people and take advice from officers and should arrive at the airport well in advance for everyone’s convenience and security.
The Department of Airports stated that all its airports have complied with Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) health and safety regulations, including requirements to fill in T.8 form, to periodically sanitize high-traffic areas and to protect staff and passengers.
You can contact Thai AirAsia (www.airasia.com), Thai Lion Air (www.lionairthai.com); Thai Vietjet Air (www.vietjetair.com); Nok Air (www.nokair.com) for more information.
SOURCE:Pattaya MailStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Pattaya Beaches Patrolled For Mass Partying
Domestic Air Flights Have Resumed in 22 provinces
Tesco Re-arranges Alcohol Shelves To Reduce Covid-19 Contamination
Thailand Inflation Rates Down by 2.99 %
Samui Community Donation Details
Thailand Covid-19 Update (May 5)
Driving licence renewal suspended during Emergency Decree
7 Tourists arrested in Koh Phangan
Chiang Rai drug bust seize 1 million methamphetamine pills
Cabinet approves 20% discount on water bills
More aiports in Thailand re-open for international flights
Koh Samui News: The Week in 5 Headlines
Koh Samui part of a TAT scheme to attract high-end tourists
Koh Samui residents in awe of baby green turtles rising from the sand – Video
Local photographer brings history back to life
Rare pink dolphins found in Koh Phangan
British man arrested for violent murder in Pattaya
PM Prayut urges for patience
Thailand’s alcohol ban to end Sunday, May 3rd
Over 200 baby green turtles arise from Banyan Tree beach in Koh Samui
Trending
- Regional News1 month ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News1 month ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News1 month ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News4 weeks ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events4 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News1 month ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life1 month ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login