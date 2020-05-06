Domestic Air Flights Have Resumed in 22 provinces | Samui Times

Following the most recent reports on domestic air flights resumed at airports nationwide, there are 22 province airports operating throughout Thailand.

The Department of Airports has stated that from May 3 to 13, Nok Air, Thai AirAsia, Thai Lion Air and Thai Vietjet Air have resumed operations, within 13 of its airports, including:

Lampang

Tak’s Mae Sot

Buri Ram

Sakon Nakhon

Nakhon Phanom

Roi Et

Khon Kaen

Ubon Ratchathani

Udon Thani

Trang

Nakhon Si Thammarat

Surat Thani

Krabi

Before travelling to Buri Ram, Krabi, Nakhon Phanom and Trang, passengers are advised to follow provincial rules on entry/exit.

Buri Ram, Krabi and Trang require non-residents to undergo a 14-day local quarantine, among other conditions.

Nakhon Phanom only allows travellers to enter the airport terminal and all foreigners from the point of entry.

Many provinces do not have entry/exit regulations or lock-out controls, but it is advisable for passengers to verify provincial orders before flying.

Provincial airport passengers will be screened and their temperature tested.

If their body’s temperature is more than 37.3 degrees Celsius, they are denied entrance into the airport or board the aircraft.

Passengers must wear face masks and be at least 1 meter away from other people and take advice from officers and should arrive at the airport well in advance for everyone’s convenience and security.

The Department of Airports stated that all its airports have complied with Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) health and safety regulations, including requirements to fill in T.8 form, to periodically sanitize high-traffic areas and to protect staff and passengers.

You can contact Thai AirAsia (www.airasia.com), Thai Lion Air (www.lionairthai.com); Thai Vietjet Air (www.vietjetair.com); Nok Air (www.nokair.com) for more information.

SOURCE:Pattaya Mail