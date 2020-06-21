image
Connect with us

Coronavirus Bangkok

Domestic Airlines Done With Social Distancing

Avatar

Published

24 mins ago

on

Domestic Airlines Done With Social Distancing | Samui Times
    • follow us in feedly

Domestic airlines are done with social distancing requirements as Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT) has announced it has eased restrictions.

However, airlines must replace their high-efficiency particulate air filters on a regular basis along with improving overall air ventilation inside cabins when flying.

Passengers are also responsible for wearing face masks and are to be warned that if they ignore the regulation, they could face legal action.

Airlines, however, aren’t the only ones experiencing a relaxation of social distancing measures as those travelling on the MRT in Bangkok will also be allowed to sit together starting July 1.

In an effort to help travellers on the MRT stay healthy, one million face masks are being distributed to them between now and August.

 

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Covid-19 Stats in Thailand

  • Total Cases: 3147
  • Active Cases: 71
  • Recovered: 3018
  • Deaths: 58
  • Last Updated: 21-06-2020 at 17:12

Trending