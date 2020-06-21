Domestic Airlines Done With Social Distancing | Samui Times

Domestic airlines are done with social distancing requirements as Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT) has announced it has eased restrictions.

However, airlines must replace their high-efficiency particulate air filters on a regular basis along with improving overall air ventilation inside cabins when flying.

Passengers are also responsible for wearing face masks and are to be warned that if they ignore the regulation, they could face legal action.

Airlines, however, aren’t the only ones experiencing a relaxation of social distancing measures as those travelling on the MRT in Bangkok will also be allowed to sit together starting July 1.

In an effort to help travellers on the MRT stay healthy, one million face masks are being distributed to them between now and August.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times