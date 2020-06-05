Domestic Tourism Stimulus Measures To Be Decided By Next Week | Samui Times

Domestic tourism stimulus measures, including gift vouchers and cash handouts, are expected to be decided on by next week, says Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn.

The stimulus is likely to be disbursed from July to October, Mr Yuthasak said after a meeting with finance permanent secretary Prasong Poontaneat.

Apart from money and gift vouchers to increase domestic tourism, the TAT has proposed that the government should offer free outings to 1.2 million front-line healthcare workers who have battled the coronavirus.

Additionally, the TAT wants to give out 3,000 baht to 4 million people for the purpose of domestic travel.

Kasikorn Research Center recently predicted that the number of foreign tourism arrivals to Thailand in 2020 would sink 60% from a year earlier.

Mr Yuthasak said the budget to finance the domestic tourism stimulus package should help improve the tourism industry’s outlook during the final quarter of the year.

Mr Prasong said the Finance Ministry will offer a cash subsidy to an additional 9 million people affected by the pandemic, and they will be the last group to receive cash relief.

The government’s 5,000-baht monthly allowance during the three months to June is for temporary workers, contract employees and self-employed workers who are not covered by the Social Security Fund’s Section 33 and were affected by the outbreak and subsequent containment measures.

Some 15 million recipients have already received the allowance.

