Domestic Travel Restrictions Coming Soon | Samui Times

Today, the government warned to be prepared for upcoming domestic travel restrictions as plans to allow some types of provincial travel are in place.

The restrictions may vary from province to province but a basic guideline has been published below.

1. Consider canceling or delaying non-essential cross-provincial travel

– Sheltering in place has worked to save lives and maintain healthcare, but if it is necessary to travel, please be prepared to provide a valid reason to enter or pass through the province. Please check with each province about the travel restrictions.

2. While traveling, you are required to undergo travel restrictions

– Screening Points: You are required to receive a temperature check both before entering the stations and before getting on the public transport: bus, boat, train, and aircraft.

– Reducing Physical Contact: Please keep a distance while sitting or standing between people, as well as reducing any physical contact, to minimize the spread of the virus.

– Wearing face mask: You are required to wear mask at all times.

– Checking each provincial travel restriction: You are advised to check information about travel restrictions for your destination, which may vary from province to province. -Additionally, anyone travelling by train must fill out a travel form SOURCE: PR Thai Government