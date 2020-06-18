Domestic Violence Victim Complains No One Took Action | Samui Times

Breaking News
Domestic Violence Victim Complains No One Took Action
A woman has taken to posting on Facebook after she said police and her village chief ignored her calls for help after being battered by her ex-boyfriend.
The woman, Orawan Singkum said her ex punched, kicked and hit her with his gun along with pointing it at her sister’s head and threatening to kill her and her family.
Orawan’s sister called the village chief’s office but allegedly no one came to help.
After her please fell on deaf ears, Orawan went to the police station where police stated that they “did not have the power” to arrest her former boyfriend.
“Although my ex threatened me again through the phone, and I urged the police to hear what he said, they did nothing at all,” she complained helplessly.
The story is just one of many that have highlighted the plight of Thailand’s women in a largely male-dominated society.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Korat Motorway Will Be Finished By End Of Year
Trat Hotels Offering ‘One Night Stay Get One-Night Free’
Amendment Abolishes Thai-Owned Majority Aircraft Manufacturers
6 New Cases, 0 Deaths-Covid-19 Update (June 18)
Grand Palace Awarded Amazing Thailand SHA Certificate
Thailand May Replace Emergency Decree With Existing Laws
Thailand Updates Business Packages To Attract Investors
Group Of Pakistanis Arrested Over Counterfeit Money Scam
Domestic Violence Victim Complains No One Took Action
Thais See World Health Organisation As Unreliable
THAI Airways May Delay Flights To August 1
National Curfew To End Monday, June 15
Ukrainian Woman’s Death On Koh Samui May Be From Suicide
Thailand News: The Week In 5 Headlines
Thailand Plans To Use Natural Rubber For Roads In The Future
5 Young Girls Saved From Child Sex Ring In Bangkok
THAI Airways Tries To Console Customers
Thailand Eyes Travel Bubbles With Low Risk Countries
Thailand Ranked 2nd In World For Covid-19 Recovery
Foreigners Not Allowed At Famous Wat Pho Temple
Trending
- Regional News3 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News3 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News3 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life3 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login