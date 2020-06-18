Domestic Violence Victim Complains No One Took Action | Samui Times

A woman has taken to posting on Facebook after she said police and her village chief ignored her calls for help after being battered by her ex-boyfriend.

The woman, Orawan Singkum said her ex punched, kicked and hit her with his gun along with pointing it at her sister’s head and threatening to kill her and her family.

Orawan’s sister called the village chief’s office but allegedly no one came to help.

After her please fell on deaf ears, Orawan went to the police station where police stated that they “did not have the power” to arrest her former boyfriend.

“Although my ex threatened me again through the phone, and I urged the police to hear what he said, they did nothing at all,” she complained helplessly.

The story is just one of many that have highlighted the plight of Thailand’s women in a largely male-dominated society.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times