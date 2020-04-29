Connect with us

Don Mueang Airport will opening again soon

Don Mueang Airport will opening again soon | Samui Times
(Photo:blog.airpaz.com)

From Friday, Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok is planning to open more flights as two airlines have announced plans to restart domestic routes on a limited basis.

Airport Director Samphan Khutranont says Thai AirAsia and Thai Lion Air, alongside Nok Air, which has continued to operate about 20 domestic flights with a capacity of approximately 1,000 people daily, will be resuming on Friday. Most airlines are suspended due to an outbreak of Covid-19.

Thai Air Asia operates 18 flights and Thai Lion Air operates 4 daily flights.

Nok Air will raise its daily flights to 24 on Friday.

Therefore, handles roughly 3,000-4,000 passengers a day.

Don Mueang will have more thermal cameras on the Gates 10 and 14 on Friday to identify is a person has a fever.

In the meantime, The Thai Civil Aviation Authority has already announced strict rules for the resumption of domestic flights, including:

  • One seat is permitted between passengers to preserve social distance.
  • Officials must be notified by travellers with a body temperature above 37.3C or other signs.
  • It is important for passengers to maintain social distance.
  • Passengers have to wear masks to their faces.
  • No food or drink onboard permitted.
  • Both flights have to provide sanitation with alcohol.
  • Members of the crew will wear masks, gloves and protective clothing.
  • Passengers or crew members who have symptoms must be seated separately on the back of the aeroplane while flying for 90 minutes.
  • After every flight, planes must be sanitised.

Samphan says outgoing flights start at 7 a.m. and the last flight arrives before 6 p.m. daily.

Visitors would have no trouble with the curfew from 10 pm to 4 am.

The service resumption was told to taxi drivers and vendors at the airport.

SOURCE:mcot.net

