Don Mueang Airport will opening again soon | Samui Times

From Friday, Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok is planning to open more flights as two airlines have announced plans to restart domestic routes on a limited basis.

Airport Director Samphan Khutranont says Thai AirAsia and Thai Lion Air, alongside Nok Air, which has continued to operate about 20 domestic flights with a capacity of approximately 1,000 people daily, will be resuming on Friday. Most airlines are suspended due to an outbreak of Covid-19.

Thai Air Asia operates 18 flights and Thai Lion Air operates 4 daily flights.

Nok Air will raise its daily flights to 24 on Friday.

Therefore, handles roughly 3,000-4,000 passengers a day.

Don Mueang will have more thermal cameras on the Gates 10 and 14 on Friday to identify is a person has a fever.

In the meantime, The Thai Civil Aviation Authority has already announced strict rules for the resumption of domestic flights, including:

One seat is permitted between passengers to preserve social distance.

Officials must be notified by travellers with a body temperature above 37.3C or other signs.

It is important for passengers to maintain social distance.

Passengers have to wear masks to their faces.

No food or drink onboard permitted.

Both flights have to provide sanitation with alcohol.

Members of the crew will wear masks, gloves and protective clothing.

Passengers or crew members who have symptoms must be seated separately on the back of the aeroplane while flying for 90 minutes.

After every flight, planes must be sanitised.

Samphan says outgoing flights start at 7 a.m. and the last flight arrives before 6 p.m. daily.

Visitors would have no trouble with the curfew from 10 pm to 4 am.

The service resumption was told to taxi drivers and vendors at the airport.

SOURCE:mcot.net