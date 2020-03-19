Latest News
Don Mueang gets green light for expansion
The Airports of Thailand Public limited company (AoT) board has given the nod to a new master plan for the third-phase development of Don Mueang International airport. The cost is estimated at 39 billion baht, a source at the AoT said yesterday.
The expansion scheme, which will increase the airport’s capacity to 40 million passengers a year (up from 30 million a year), includes a 3.4 kilometre automated people mover system (APM), new parking facilities, a junction terminal offering retail space and car park buildings.
The APM system will boost the airport’s capacity to handle increasing passenger numbers and should also ease congestion at the airport, which has caused spill-over traffic jams on the Vibhavadi Rangsit road which runs past the old airport. The planned new junction terminal will cover 100,000 square metres and incorporate commercial space to boost the airport’s non-aviation income by 40% to 50%.
the AoT board has also approved the outcome of bidding for duty-free counters at Don Mueang airport. King Power Development won the bid to operate duty-free pick-up counters for 10 years and three months starting October 1, 2022.
The development plan will be submitted to the Transport Ministry and the National Economic and Social Development Council for review before it goes to the cabinet for approval. Changes to the project will also be included in the environmental impact assessment report to be considered by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand. The bidding for the third-phase development project is expected to take place within this year at the earliest.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
