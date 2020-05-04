Dozens of blacktip reef sharks found in Koh Hong, Krabi | Samui Times

Yesterday, Than Bok Khorani National Park workers they found dozens of Blacktip reef sharks swimming and feeding on the banks of Koh Hong in Krabi.

They recorded a group of up to 50 Blacktip reef sharks of nearly 1 m in length. They chased mullet fish happily along the banks of Koh Hong, a remarkable sight according to navy officials.

The presence of the Blacktip sharks was recorded for the second time in the previous month following closure of Than Bok Khorani National Park in the province of Krabi.

The headman of Koh Hong National Park Protection Unit says…

“ A group of blacktip sharks and a variety of fish began to swim and come to find food to eat. More along the beach. Previously used to find food in deep coral reefs.”

“This phenomenon shows the abundance of nature and ecosystems combined with no disturbance from human activities causing sea creatures that haven’t been near the coastline in a long time to return in this period of time.”

