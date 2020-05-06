Driving licence renewal suspended during Emergency Decree | Samui Times

Before the Emergency Decree expires, the Department of Land Transport has imposed a ban on new driving licenses (currently scheduled to end on 31 May).

Thai residents confirmed that DLT Director-General, Jirut Wisarnjit said that the latest extension of the Emergency Order means that services will not be reinstated as scheduled on May 7.

“The decision has been taken in order to cooperate with ongoing measures to halt the spread of the Covid-19 virus and protect DLT staff and members of the public.”

Drivers whose licenses expire between 2 January and 31 May have already been informed of an extension, with the appropriate authorities, including the Royal Thai Police and the Insurance Commission.

The Insurance Commission is requested to ensure that the drivers involved can still make a claim after an accident and the Royal Thai Police are requested to enable drivers with licenses which expired on or after 2 January to continue driving.

It is agreed that, once normal service is reinstated, priority will be given to those who have already booked a driving test or a renewal of their current licence.

The DLT adds that all current health and hygiene measures will continue to be complied with.

SOURCE:Thai Residents

