Drought Unveils Centuries Old Isaan Temple | Samui Times

Temple ruins have been discovered after water in Ubolratana Dam in Non Sang district, Nong Bua Lamphu, dropped to its lowest level in 50 years.

Visitors have travelled from afar to get a glimpse of the two century old ruins and its art before monsoon-like rains submerged the temple again.

The temple’s chapel had remained intact despite being underwater for decades. The temple was the centre of a community of 500 households, which was evacuated and submerged when a dam was built from 1964-66.

Locals have been performing religious rites in the temple for the first time in more than 50 years, including placing bricks in a square shape as per Isaan tradition.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand