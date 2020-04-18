Electronic certificates will be issued to businesses to ensure public health standards | Samui Times

Business News
Electronic certificates will be issued to businesses to ensure public health standards
After the government allows Thailand’s businesses and shops to function as usual, the Department of Health will grant electronic certificates to ensure public hygiene standards.
These electronic certificates will be issued to companies that maintain high standards of hygiene, such as thermo-scanning, access to hand-washing facilities, sufficient hand-to-hand sanitizers for staff and customers, tailored social distances in mind, regular, thorough disinfection schedules, and monitoring systems to track the health of their staff and their customer records.
Dr. Bancha Khakhong, the deputy chief of the Department, calls on companies to send information about their steps to avoid the spread of Covid-19 to qualify for certificates. The names of shops with good practice will be included in the database of the department and their websites will be published. Businesses can register for “Thaistopcovid” on the Department’s website— https:/stopcovid.anamai.moph.go.th.
The scheme is set to go live from 8 am today.
“I would like to invite entrepreneurs to obtain a Covid-19 infection safety certificate to boost consumer confidence,” said Dr. Bancha.
The list of companies that can register for online certificates includes restaurants, markets, food delivery services, department stores, hotels, public transport services, educational institutions, religious facilities, fitness centers, spas, offices, beauty salons and convenience stores.
The electronic certificate scheme is being prepared as the government is set to discuss next week when and how to lift or reduce the lock-up measure, as the number of Covid-19 cases in Thailand has decreased over the last two weeks. Over the last two days, the number of new daily infections has been below 30, with a strong social distance between compliance and improved personal hygiene.
“The disease has already established a new standard for public hygiene in the Thai society, as well as a reduction in avian influenza, lung infections and diarrhoea,” said Dr. Bancha.
But the Department of Public Health still has evidence that the public has started to let down their guard.
On April 2-8 personal hygiene survey of 47,144 respondents, only 76.7 per cent of people wore masks on a regular basis, while 85.2 per cent frequently washed their hands. In the previous survey, the two figures were over 90%.
SOURCE:Bangkok Post
Electronic certificates will be issued to businesses to ensure public health standards
PM Prayut calls upon the rich to help the nation with Covid-19 crisis
700,000 Factory workers left unemployed due to Covid-19
Foreigners arrested for hosting house party in Koh Phangan
6 Steps to prevent Covid-19
Gigantic fire in Mae Hong Son
Chiang Rai battles raging storms casing destruction and power outages
PM Prayut offers his apologies to those still awaiting 5,000 baht stimulus
TOT phone booths are being transformed into Covid-19 testing boxes
Pattaya re-organised checkpoints
Nationwide alcohol ban coming soon
Koh Samui Covid-19 Update
Thailand Covid-19 Update
Koh Samui and Surat Thani Covid-19 update
Weekly Covid-19 Update
Covid-19 cases in Thailand are declining whilst ASEAN countries struggle to contain virus
3,500 Rooms being prepared for Thai returnees after flight ban has been lifted
Thai Man leaps to his death one day before being released from quarantine
Khon Kaen Hospital are sending small teams to collect blood from home
Thailand Covid-19 Update – 28 new confirmed cases
Trending
- Regional News2 weeks ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News4 weeks ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 weeks ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News4 weeks ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News1 week ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events2 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News2 weeks ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 weeks ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login