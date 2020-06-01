Environment Groups Raise Concerns For New Piers In Maya Bay | Samui Times

Since the Department of National Parks has announced its initiative to build a pier in Maya Bay, the Chairman of the Krabi Tourism Industry Council has shared his concerns about new piers and landing facilities.

The Department of National Parks aims to build the pier so that tourists could travel on foot to the Loh Samah Bay area behind Maya Bay, Krabi.

The Chairman notes that “I am worried by the effect on nature and the environment, where Loh Sama Bay is a dive site made up of shallow and deep corals and beautiful, diverse species including soft corals, hard corals and sea anemones. During the past, visitors have only come there to dive and look for the beauty of coral reefs.

The Department of National Parks also received a Koh Phi Phi Protection Group consisting of tour operators and local villagers who shared their concerns about the development of the new infrastructure.

Currently, Maya Bay remains closed to all visitors and access is restricted to ships that pass through the bay entrance for a photo opportunity. The bay attracted an average of 6,000 people a day before the government closed access in June 2018.

The idea of floating piers would allow tourists to land, then walk from the hinterland to the back of the beach through raised boardwalks. During the past, visitors have reached the shore by boat and jumped alongside the shore, or anchored in the harbour.

Maya Bay was made famous by Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie “The Cove” in 2000.

While Koh Phi Phi Ley, the younger one on both Phi Phi Islands, is in Krabi, most tourists have arrived by speedboat or scheduled ferry to the island group from Phuket.

Pankham Kittithornkul, Chief of the Ao Nang sub-district said he and local villagers concluded to work on Mayan Bay with the exception of low season, closing the famous nature bay.

“The Department of National Parks has closed off the area to preserve the wide life but there is no news of the reopening of the bay, causing local people to lose revenue.”

“Previously the start of installation of the piers was recalled.”

SOURCE: The Thaiger