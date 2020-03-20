Latest News
Face mask price gougers jailed
Yesterday, 7 vendors (1 man and 6 women) were taken to the Criminal Court on Ratchadapisek Road in Bangkok. 5 of the 7 vendors have been sentenced to between 6 – 18 months for hawking face masks at an inflated prices, while the other 2 got a suspended jail term and a fine of 25,000 baht each. The 7 defendants were caught during a government crackdown on overpriced protective gear following the out break of the Coronavirus outbreak.
All the defendants confessed to their charges. The court saw that 5 out of the 7 defendants had seized the opportunity from the Covid-19 to price gouge people panicking over the outbreak.
“It is appropriate to punish all five now.”
The court filed all 5 penalties as follows…
- Ms. Umaphon possession of masks and sold over 4,000 pieces. The court sentenced 3 years in prison, however the defendant pleaded guilty, therefore commuted the penalty by half and imprisonment for 1 year 6 months.
- Miss Tawao in possession of 750 masks, sentenced to 2 years in prison, however the defendant pleaded guilty therefore commuted the punishment by half to 1 year imprisonment.
- Miss. Nam Fon, in possession of 125 masks, sentenced to 1 year in prison, however defendant pleaded guilty, therefore commuted half the penalty, the court commuted the sentence for 6 months.
- Mr. Pongphan, in possession of 150 masks, sentence to 1 year in prison. However the defendant pleaded guilty, the court commuted the sentenced to 6 month in prison.
- Ms. Napha Isara in possession are 150 masks, sentence to 1 year in prison. However the defendant pleaded guilty, the court commuted the sentenced to 1 year in prison.
The first 5 defendants were sent straight to jail.
For the 6th defendant, Mrs. Tassaphon, who had 50 masks, and the 7th defendant, Ms. Nisara, who had 8 masks, the court sentenced each with 1 year of imprisonment and fined them 50,000 baht. The defendant pleaded guilty so the penalties were reduced by 50%.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post/ The Thaiger
