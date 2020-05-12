Fake Survey Promises Gifts From Thai Post | Samui Times

Fraud in Thailand
Fake Survey Promises Gifts From Thai Post
A Thai Post internet scam is luring people in with gifts such as smartphones and vouchers. Thailand Post, for their part, says they have not organised any gift give-aways, or are conducting an online questionnaire requiring users to fill in their personal information.
The Anti-Fake News Centre Thailand shared a post on their Facebook page yesterday warning people about the scheme. They posted a screenshot of the fake survey which is written in Thai and uses the Thailand Post logo.
The centre, which is run by the Digital Economy and Society Ministry, contacted the post office and confirmed that they have nothing to do with the survey that’s floating around the Internet.
So, just a reminder, don’t share your personal information online unless you know where it’s going. And watch out for those dodgy posts from the local post offering gifts and getting you to fill in a questionnaire.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
