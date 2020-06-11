Famous Thai Actor Dies | Samui Times

Breaking News
Famous Thai Actor Dies
A famous Thai actor has died at the age of 59 after battling liver cancer. The actor, Sarunyu “Tua” Wongkrajang succumbed to his illness at ChulalongkornHospital yesterday. He was well-known in Thailand for his role in Tv drama series during the 1980’s and 90’s.
Born on October 17, 1960 as Narunyu Wongkrajang in Samut Songkram province, he graduated in architecture from Chulalongkorn University but chose to follow his dreams in acting and later directing. He started by playing supporting roles in the TV comedy series “Petchakart Kuam Kriad,” for Channel 9.
Sarunyu starred in over 100 movies, TV and stage dramas before spending the later days of his career producing and directing for the company “Samun Karn Lakhon.” His many TV works included “Hua Jai Theun”, “Roi Rak Raeng Khaen”, “Suparbburoot Look Phuchai” and his last release in 2016, “Lung Kha Daeng The Musical”.
Sarunyu was married to Hattaya ‘Ple’ Ketsung, actress and radio-show hostess, and has twin daughters.
SOURCE: The Nation ThailandStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Shots Fired In Ongoing Cockles War In Surat Thani
Thai Doc Slams WHO On Cloth Mask About-Face
0 New Cases, 0 Deaths- Covid-19 Update (June 11)
Baht Surges Highest In One Year
Tourism Council Pushes To End Travel Bans After June
Thai Restaurant Owners Get Infinity Jail Sentence Over Fraud
Bars, Pubs, Erotic Massage Parlours Won’t Re-open In Phase 4
Permanent Residency Quotas Confirmed For Foreigners
Anti-Corruption Appointment Spurs Controversy
Famous Thai Actor Dies
Almost 100 Koh Samui Hotels Forced To Sell Due To Covid-19 Crisis
Phuket Hotels Left Unaware Of Reopenings
All You Need For The Songkran Scene 2020
Tourism Ministry Wants To Spread Out Songkran Holiday Dates Over The Year
Thai Airways Extends International Flight Ban Until August
Ukrainian Woman Allegedly Murdered On Koh Samui
Seven More Thai Airports Reopen For Domestic Flights
America’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protests Reach Bangkok
UK Bans Casual Sex In New Lockdown Rules
1 Thai, 2 Nigerians Arrested Over Social Media Scams
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News3 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login