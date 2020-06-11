Famous Thai Actor Dies | Samui Times

A famous Thai actor has died at the age of 59 after battling liver cancer. The actor, Sarunyu “Tua” Wongkrajang succumbed to his illness at ChulalongkornHospital yesterday. He was well-known in Thailand for his role in Tv drama series during the 1980’s and 90’s.

Born on October 17, 1960 as Narunyu Wongkrajang in Samut Songkram province, he graduated in architecture from Chulalongkorn University but chose to follow his dreams in acting and later directing. He started by playing supporting roles in the TV comedy series “Petchakart Kuam Kriad,” for Channel 9.

Sarunyu starred in over 100 movies, TV and stage dramas before spending the later days of his career producing and directing for the company “Samun Karn Lakhon.” His many TV works included “Hua Jai Theun”, “Roi Rak Raeng Khaen”, “Suparbburoot Look Phuchai” and his last release in 2016, “Lung Kha Daeng The Musical”.

Sarunyu was married to Hattaya ‘Ple’ Ketsung, actress and radio-show hostess, and has twin daughters.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand