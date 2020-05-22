Business News
Farmers Trade To Help Each Other During Covid-19 Pandemic
Farmers in north and south Thailand have made deals to trade produce in an effort to help each other during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Phayao and Phang Nga farmers are trading a total of 3,84 tons of dried fish, shrimp pudding and 226,200 baht in exchange for 10 tons of rice and mango paddies, worth 239,000 baht, mangrove products developed by members of the Ban Rong San Agricultural Cooperatives of Phang Nga, which are clients of the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC).
The campaign, which has been made possible by the Royal Thai Airforce, pushes for farming cooperatives to promote self-sufficiency and partnerships in a bid to help reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Royal Thai Air Force has transported the produce on its C-130 planes during training flights in a move that follows the government’s policy to help prevent overprovision of agricultural products during the pandemic.
SOURCE: Pattaya Mail
