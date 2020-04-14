Fetco offers Covid-19 advice | Samui Times

National News
Fetco offers Covid-19 advice
On Monday (April 13), Paiboon Narintarangkul, Chairman of the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organization (Fetco), said that the organization has no further plans because the new measures proposed are sufficient to improve the economy.
Nevertheless, Fetco suggested the introduction of a Covid-19 tracker to detect infections at various locations so that people can know the threats they face and can quarantine themselves in time. It will show the protected areas in green and dangerous areas in yellow to indicate that they can not be reached.
The organisation has also created an escape plan for companies to withdraw from the lockdown, which involves restricting the amount of customers that can be served in shops at any given time. It was also said that the entertainment centers would be the last to be reopened.
As regards steps to keep the capital market alive, the Government has been urged to issue a law enabling boards of directors and shareholders’ meetings to be conducted online, as well as dividends to be paid by electronic media in a bid to enable uninterrupted administration.
Fetco has also recommended that the Personal Data Protection Act will be partially disabled next month because it will complicate a lot of things and end up causing massive costs for companies.
SOURCE: The Nation
