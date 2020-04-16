Financial aid approved for employees struggling with Covid-19 crisis | Samui Times

Business News
Financial aid approved for employees struggling with Covid-19 crisis
The concern with workers whose companies have not been forced to close but are still affected by the Covid 19 pandemic has now been addressed.
The Thai Ministry of Labor Secretary Sutthi Sukosol maintains the pay should be equivalent to that paid for workers whose companies have been forced to close and is 62% of the daily wage on the basis of a fixed monthly payment of 15.000 baht for a maximum duration of 90 days.
“The Social Security Fund has set aside 164 billion baht as an unemployment fund for workers under Section 33 of the Social Security Act. It is estimated that 20 billion baht will be disbursed in the next 3 months to pay about 1 million people who are temporarily out of jobs at 5,045 – 9,300 baht per month.”
The Secretary clarified that the Social Security Fund has also dedicated 90 billion baht to help staff who are out of work or forced to leave due to the outbreak.
“Those who quit on their own will receive 45 % of 90 days of daily wages, while those who have been forced to quit will receive 70 per cent of 200 days of daily wages.”
The Social Security Office also reported that “as a result of curfew restrictions, the number of accidents has decreased significantly, so that the annual health insurance fund of 50 billion baht per year would be diverted to focus on.”
SOURCE:The Nation
