First confirmed Covid-19 case in Phang Nga – 8 year old boy | Samui Times

Today, Provincial Governor, Chamroen Tipayapongtada announced Phnag Nga’s first confirmed Covid-19 Case is an 8 year old boy. Reports say the boy started showing mild signs of infection, such as cough last week.

Apparently, the boy used to visit his parents in Krabi after they returned from Phi Phi island, where they worked previously.

As a precaution, 9 close contacts of the boy have been hospitalised. 68 people have entered self-quarantine in the province.

