First confirmed Covid-19 case in Phang Nga – 8 year old boy | Samui Times

National News
First confirmed Covid-19 case in Phang Nga – 8 year old boy
Today, Provincial Governor, Chamroen Tipayapongtada announced Phnag Nga’s first confirmed Covid-19 Case is an 8 year old boy. Reports say the boy started showing mild signs of infection, such as cough last week.
Apparently, the boy used to visit his parents in Krabi after they returned from Phi Phi island, where they worked previously.
As a precaution, 9 close contacts of the boy have been hospitalised. 68 people have entered self-quarantine in the province.
SOURCE: The Nation
Tip-Off Page
Do you have an interesting story or Tip-Off for Samui Times then visit the –> TIP-OFF Page Here
First confirmed Covid-19 case in Phang Nga – 8 year old boy
US President calls out WHO in Covid-19 crisis
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
6 Thais hospitalised after returning from Japan
Immigration Bureau approves visa amnesty for foreigners
Thailand and US trade and economic chat “proactive”
BMA is offering home visits for Covid-19 testing
อัพเดท COVID-19 เกาะสมุย หายแล้ว 2 ยังไม่พบรายผู้ติดเชื้อเพิ่ม
ตม.ประกาศ ยืดเวลาวีซ่าต่างชาติ ถึง 30 เมษา ไม่ต้องมาต่อแถวยื่นเอกสาร
Thailand’s inbound flight ban has been extended till April 18
National curfew starts today
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
Will the Thai government impose a 24 hour curfew?
All hotels must close in Surat Thani province, including Samui
Thailand temporarily suspends all incoming flights, until Monday night
Unemployment on the rise leaving many seeking benefits
Two new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Koh Samui
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
Immigration officials trying to secure new measures for foreigners seeking visa extensions
Phuket hotels must close from April 4
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
-
News2 weeks ago
Samui Covid-19 update
-
Latest News2 weeks ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
-
Latest News3 weeks ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
-
National News6 days ago
National curfew starts today
-
Events on Samui3 days ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
-
National News1 week ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
-
Latest News3 weeks ago
American women allegedly raped by 2 Thai men on Koh Phangan
You must be logged in to post a comment Login