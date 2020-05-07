Fisherman’s Village

The Ultimate Guide – Bophut, Koh Samui

As the name suggests this delightfully picturesque village was home to the original settlers who set up a thriving fishing industry here. Today, the only vestiges of their initial presence to be seen are the rustic and charming two storey Teak shop-houses which these days are occupied by high end boutiques and a profusion of top quality restaurants.

Although some parts of the village have been brought up to date the attractiveness of its old world charm still prevails. The recent construction of a large shopping and dining space called ‘The Wharf’, at the western end of the one-way thoroughfare, provides a welcome addition and plays host to a flourishing night market twice weekly. The largest, and most popular, of these fabulously engaging events takes place every Friday and should be high up on the agenda whilst visiting here to completely immerse oneself in the atmosphere of this eminently fashionable village.

Where is Fisherman’s Village on Koh Samui?