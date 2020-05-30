Food and Bevergaes Banned In Cinemas | Samui Times

Department of Health director-general Dr Panpimol Wipulakorn said on Friday (May 29) that eating or drinking in cinemas is strictly banned to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

She said the department has instructed theatre operators to clean the movie hall after the film ends and arrange seats to maintain social distancing because each show lasts up to three hours.

“A maximum of two people can sit next to each other to maintain social distancing,” she said.

“The operators must check the temperature in the theatre to meet the standards although every theatre has a ventilation system.”

She also said that people are banned from eating or drinking in theatres because they will have to take off their face mask while doing so, which increases the risk of infection.

“If operators want to sell foods and beverages, they must set up partitions as done by restaurants,” she added.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand