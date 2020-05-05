Food exports down 13% | Samui Times

“During the first quarter, agricultural food exports declined by 13.3 % because of the Emergency Decree, with overall exports now projected to decline by 8% the previous year,” said a member of the Thai National Shipping Council.

Wisit Limleucha, president of the Instant Food Manufacturers Association, said exports faced challenges, particularly logistical problems due to the Covid-19 crisis. For instance, food exports have been delayed because customs documents included technical errors.

March exports have extended by 4.17% but have increased only by 2% without taking gold and petroleum into account. Meanwhile, food exports to the United States and China have gained, provided that even during that Covid-19 situation there was a demand for more food in those countries.

Nevertheless, exports did not rise over the same time in 2019 due to the lower number of freighter ships and new regulations in other countries as a result of the pandemic, Wisit said.

In the first quarter, the overall value of food exported was 257.3 billion baht, minus 6.9%. In addition, the lower number of visitors also influenced the demand, which is usually estimated at 2 trillion baht a year.

However, the situation can improve after hotels and restaurants are scheduled to reopen in the latter half of the year.

Wisit said that the sales of computers and electronic parts will increase following the normality of the Covid 19 situation as people get used to staying at home. “Exports could amount to minus 8%,” he said.

