Foreigner Found Dead In Phi Phi Island National Park | Samui Times

Police say an unidentified Caucasian male was found dead in Krabi province yesterday off the coast of Koh Poda. With only a flower tattoo on his left arm and a piercing on his left ear, police have not given any other details for identifying the deceased man.

The location of the body was reportedly one nautical mile off Koh Poda inside Had Nopparat Thara which is inside Phi Phi Island National Park.

Deputy Inspector Sanya Kaewnui of Ao Nang Police Station said no other identifying documents were found and the body has been sent for an autopsy.

Additionally, police said it is unclear how the man was found inside the national park as all parks have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But Deputy Inspector Sanya said he thinks the man may have been swimming in another area and was taken down by strong tidal waves.

Anyone who may have information about the man are encouraged to contact Ao Nang Police Station.

SOURCE: Khaosod English