Foreigners and Thais arriving in Thailand (from high risk areas) tracked for 14 days

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) is providing a free sim card, worth 49 baht, to every Thai and foreigner who had travelled from countries announced as having a high risk of Covid-19 infection – China, Macau, Hong Kong, South Korea, Italy, and Iran starting from March 12 onwards.

An NBTC spokesperson says the initial use of the new App will be until at least March 31.

Already with 7,000 downloads, the Department of Disease has submitted the names of Thais and foreigners who have entered Thailand before March 12 to download the app as soon as possible.

As for those who had entered Thailand before March 12 and have not downloaded the app yet, the Department of Disease Control will submit their names to the NBTC so that the department can notify them to download the app as soon as possible,

“The sim card will be used together with the AoT Airports application, which will help track the position of users for 14 days to verify that they remain in quarantine.”

“We have coordinated with the Immigration Bureau to ask all arrivals from high-risk countries to download this app on their phone. Those who refuse to comply will be denied access to the Kingdom, according to Section 12 (7) of the Immigration Act.”

“The app will track the position of the phone for 14 days and will alert the authority if it leaves designated quarantine areas. After 14 days have passed, it will stop tracking and the system will delete the data immediately.”

Meanwhile, Dr Khajornsak Kaewjarat, Department of Disease Control deputy director-general, say that “the application will be a great help in tracking and monitoring those who have come from high-risk infection areas.”

“Currently we are monitoring about 1,300 Thais who have returned from South Korea and tested negative for Covid-19, they still have to remain in self-quarantine at home until the incubation period of 14 days has passed, and this app can tell us exactly where they are at all times.”

