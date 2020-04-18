Foreigners arrested for hosting house party in Koh Phangan | Samui Times

Coronavirus News & Updates
Foreigners arrested for hosting house party in Koh Phangan
After a “party” in a rented house in Koh Phangan, a group of foreign tourists were detained.
Koh Phangan is home to a monthly full-moon party, a boat ride away from Koh Samui in the Gulf of Thailand.
The police from Koh Phangan Police Station raided the house after a tip-off from the village’s head complaining that many foreign tourists were gathering regularly for parties at the home.
Once the police arrived, they found 17 bikes parked in front of the house. “Loud music” came from the bottom. Police walked into the house and found 18 men, alcohol, a computer notebook, and a sound system on the second floor. No illicit artefacts have been found.
The Russian house tenant told the police that he had invited friends to his house for a drink and a chat. The police escorted 18 aliens to the Koh Phangan Police Station to be charged with violating the prohibition on social gatherings.
A spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police announced yesterday that more than 7,000 people had been arrested for breaching the night curfew in the last two weeks.
He indicated that certain parts of the society did not completely absorb or appreciate the important role that curfew plays in restricting the spread of Covid-19.
The Royal Thai Police had developed a questionnaire for individuals to complete and apply if they had important reasons to travel during the curfew so that they could be excluded from arrest.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
