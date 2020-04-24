Foreigners giving food donations called into Koh Samui police station | Samui Times

A party of foreigners lead by a German man, 67, and an Austrian man, 55, were invited to the Koh Samui Police Station for talks on Tuesday.

Previously, they gave out food and essentials to migrant workers at the construction camp on the island.

According to the police, they posted a video of social media activity showing people who did not wear masks queuing to get donations without practising social distancing.

This may have fooled people around the world to assume that Thailand did not have the necessary protective measures in place for Covid-19, which tarnished the country’s credibility.

District officials have also been told that they already have plans to hand out food and supplies to people in need, and anyone who wishes to help must send a request so that the Samui District Chief can authorize it and promote the operation.

The Foreigners apologised, removed the video clip and said they would continue to do the handouts on the basis of the guidelines.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post