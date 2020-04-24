Foreigners giving food donations called into Koh Samui police station | Samui Times

Coronavirus Koh Samui
Foreigners giving food donations called into Koh Samui police station
A party of foreigners lead by a German man, 67, and an Austrian man, 55, were invited to the Koh Samui Police Station for talks on Tuesday.
Previously, they gave out food and essentials to migrant workers at the construction camp on the island.
According to the police, they posted a video of social media activity showing people who did not wear masks queuing to get donations without practising social distancing.
This may have fooled people around the world to assume that Thailand did not have the necessary protective measures in place for Covid-19, which tarnished the country’s credibility.
District officials have also been told that they already have plans to hand out food and supplies to people in need, and anyone who wishes to help must send a request so that the Samui District Chief can authorize it and promote the operation.
The Foreigners apologised, removed the video clip and said they would continue to do the handouts on the basis of the guidelines.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Koh Samui Tourism Association prepares to accommodate tourists
Animals in Thailand are suffering during the Covid-19 crisis
15 New cases – Thailand Covid-19 update (April 24)
Koh Samui & Surat Thani Covid-19 update (April 24)
Foreigners giving food donations called into Koh Samui police station
Should the emergency decree be extended?
Today’s weather forecast for Koh Samui – April 24
5 Asean countries have been declared as high risk
1 month old baby becomes youngest recovered Covid-19 patient in Thailand
The Myths & Facts of Covid-19 virus
Russian couple found living in cave in Krabi
Koh Samui food banks are working wonders
Koh Samui and Surat Thani Covid-19 update
Thai Airlines flight schedule from May 1
Thailand grants visa amnesty extension until July 31
Koh Samui and Surat Thani provinces Covid-19 update
Foreigners arrested for hosting house party in Koh Phangan
Bangkok air quality improving – Lowest rating in 2020
Around 10,000 stranded foreigners in Surat Thani Provinces
6 workers arrested for escaping Koh Samui during lockdown
Trending
- Regional News3 weeks ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News1 month ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News4 weeks ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News1 month ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News2 weeks ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events2 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News3 weeks ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life3 weeks ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login