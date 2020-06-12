Foreigners Not Allowed At Famous Wat Pho Temple | Samui Times

Breaking News
Foreigners Not Allowed At Famous Wat Pho Temple
Apparently, no foreigners are being allowed to visit the Temple of the Reclining Buddha as a large sign displaying the unwelcoming has been put up outside.
The sign, which says, “ONLY THAI PEOPLE … NOW NOT OPEN FOR FOREIGNERS” clearly shows the fears that some have over Covid-19 spreading via “farang” or white foreigners.
Richard Barrow, a famous expat blogger, tried to enter the temple to pay respects to Buddha but was denied even after claiming he was not a tourist.
The temple, known in Thai as Wat Pho, reopened last week but posted on its Facebook page that it was restricting access for the “safety of tourists.”
“It’s because most Covid-19 cases were found in foreigners,” a temple representative told Coconuts Bangkok, confirming that they are only are only allowing Thais to visit at the moment.
The famous tourist attraction is currently in the process of restoring its Reclining Buddha as well as some of the paintings inside.
A spokesperson from the tourism ministry told Khaosod that temples can decide to allow foreigners or not, but said tourist destinations should wait before letting in foreigners.
Other cases of reported xenophobia have come to light with foreigners reporting restaurants refusing them entry, bus companies denying foreign passengers, random tourist attractions, hair salons and massage services also only allowing Thais to enter.
Thailand’s Public Health Minister also made his feelings well-known publicly by calling foreigners ‘dirty farang’ at a health ministry PR outing in March after some foreigners didn’t take free medical masks.
SOURCE: The ThaigerStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
National Park To Reopen From July 1
5 Young Girls Saved From Child Sex Ring In Bangkok
National Curfew To End Monday, June 15
Ukrainian Woman’s Death On Koh Samui May Be From Suicide
4 New Cases, 0 Deaths-Covid-19 Update (June 12)
Thailand Eyes Travel Bubbles With Low Risk Countries
Australia Unfazed By China’s Economic Threats
UK To Launch Digital Trade With Asia-Pacific Region
Foreigners Not Allowed At Famous Wat Pho Temple
Today’s Online Travel Expo 2020 Features Huge Discounts
Almost 100 Koh Samui Hotels Forced To Sell Due To Covid-19 Crisis
Phuket Hotels Left Unaware Of Reopenings
All You Need For The Songkran Scene 2020
Thai Airways Extends International Flight Ban Until August
Ukrainian Woman Allegedly Murdered On Koh Samui
Seven More Thai Airports Reopen For Domestic Flights
How Travellers Can Enter Thailand (Covid-19 Style)
Tourism Council Pushes To End Travel Bans After June
Thai Airways Rushes To Protect Assets From Seizure
Domestic Tourists May Get 3,000 THB Travel Credit
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News3 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login