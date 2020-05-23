French Family Found ‘Paradise’ In Koh Samui

According to Surat Thani governor Wichawut Jinto, a French family who chose to stay in a Koh Samui during the Covid-19 virus lock-down when their world tour was interrupted by the outbreak has portrayed their experience as a “paradise” for the French media.

Mr Wichawut said the image of the resort island was strengthened by the story, which was broadcast on French TV by the Duvernois family, who were confined to the island since late March.

Mr Wichawut said the family from the Rhone region sold their house and left France via Thailand on Feb 9 for Cambodia. They were in Laos when countries closed their borders to limit the movement of people in an effort to curb the outbreak.

Before the border was closed, the family came back to Thailand to visit the luxurious Ammatara Pura Pool Villa by the sea on Koh Samui, who offered a special one-month stay price for them, the governor said.

Their daily routine in the centre included lessons for your children, swimming in the villa swimming pool and taking orders from local food stores. After the hotel workers were sent home, they helped clean the pool.

“The family also donated rice and dried food supplies to a charity for distribution to local residents affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the governor.

Mr Wichawut said another French family which was also confined to Koh Samui at the time of the lock-down had also appeared in French news programmes.

“Their stories reinforce the image of Koh Samui as a tourist destination for families,” he said, adding that the scoop on the Duvernois family drew five million viewers.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post