Gang Leader Arrested Over Million Baht Fraud Scheme | Samui Times

Fraud in Thailand
Gang Leader Arrested Over Million Baht Fraud Scheme
Police have caught the leader of a gang who stole millions posing as government officials to bribe contractors into handing over money for fake construction projects. The alleged boss of the scheme, 50 year old Rachasak Butpornprasert, was arrested at an Ayutthaya temple after being wanted by police for a year. Butpornprasert also goes by the name “Noppadol Srino” according to police
Gang members, using fake identification documents, posed as government officials to trick contractors into handing over money for projects that would never come to fruition. They said the money was for “communication fees” and later told the contractors the project was “cancelled by those high up in the government.”
Apparently, the syndicate squeezed out millions of baht from people across Thailand. One contractor in Pattani, near Malaysia, invested 4 million baht in what he thought was “communication fees” for a project to build a new market.
And what did the gang leader do with all the money? He told police he spent it on women and gambling.
SOURCES:Thai Examiner | Thai residentsStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Lifted Restrictions See Non-Compliance Of Existing Measures
CCSA Will Announce Businesses And Activities To Reopen
College Student Busted For Importing Drugs
Phuket Smart Checkpoint To Screen High-Risk Groups
Thailand Partners With UN To Decrease CO2 Emissions
Stark Naked Man Steals Motorbike In Broad Daylight
Senior Police Officer Fired Over Sexual Assault Of Minor
Gang Leader Arrested Over Million Baht Fraud Scheme
Phuket Barely Flickering As Covid-19 Depletes Its Livelihood
No New Cases-Covid-19 Update (May 13)
Body Found In Koh Samui Jungle
Thailand News: The Week in 5 Headlines
Bangkok Airways Promotes Samui Flights
Domestic Travel Restrictions Coming Soon
Former Thai Embassy Employee Caught Forging Visa Papers
Bangkok Airways Enforce New Safety Measures
Thai Hotels Association Urge PM To Lift 14 Day Quarantine
3 Migrant Workers Arrested for Entering Koh Samui After Failing Health Checks
24 Arrested In Koh Samui For Violating Emergency Decree
Koh Phangan Murder: Spaniard Arrested
Trending
- Regional News1 month ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events1 month ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News1 month ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News1 month ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life1 month ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login