Get the best quality dental treatment at Edelweiss Dental House | Samui Times

Get the best quality dental treatment at Edelweiss Dental House
Do you dread visiting the dentist? Are you searching for the best quality dental treatment for you and your family? If yes, then Edelweiss Dental House would be exactly what you’ve been looking for. Edelweiss (ay-dal-vise) Dental House is named after the ‘Edelweiss’ flower, which represents purity and cleanliness. Living up to its name, Edelweiss’s utmost value is cleanliness. Moreover, Edelweiss is a ‘Dental House’, not a ‘clinic’, emphasizing relaxation, comfort and homeliness. So, rest assured, you will feel less anxious about your visit to the dentist. Or even better, you’ll feel at home because you are treated just like family!
Edelweiss Dental House was established in June 2020 with the goal of providing personalised and quality dental treatment to clients. They go by their unique approach of treating patients like family members with compassion and attention to detail. Therefore, unnecessary costly treatments won’t be forced on you. Of course, all the advantages do not end here. Here are three credible reasons why Edelweiss Dental House should be your #1 choice for maintaining good dental health for you and your family!
1. Thailand’s top dental specialists.
The dental house has 15 dental experts who specialise in different fields of dentistry, such as prosthodontics, endodontics, and pedodontics. Instead of seeing a general dentist, we assure you that you will receive the best form of treatment based on your specific case. For instance, a dentist who specialises in the care of children’s teeth (pedodontist) knows how to ease your child’s fear and possibly deal with their tantrums by setting a nurturing and fun environment for them! So have peace of mind since your child is in great hands.
Moreover, all of the dentists are well-trained specialists from Chulalongkorn University, Thailand’s most reputable University. Hence, you are getting one of the most research-updated treatments in the country!
2. High-quality dental technology and instruments.
Since Edelweiss’s co-founder specialises in medical equipment imports for 50 years, they use the best technology and equipment imported from top-quality manufacturers like Japan, Germany and Switzerland. The dental house puts patients’ safety and comfort above anything.
Did you know? A bad implant treatment without a 3D X-ray scan can cause lifetime pain and numbness. Edelweiss uses the 3D X-ray (CT Scan), the latest dental technology from Japan, to provide you with an accurate diagnosis before implant treatment, drastically reducing the likelihood of under-the-standard treatment which leads to many negative outcomes. Moreover, they use world-class “made-in-Japan” premium handpieces. Teeth scaling can be a painful experience. But with Piezo technology from Japan, you will feel less pain and discomfort. Plus, the material of the equipment does not cause any damage or scratch on the tooth surface, which is usually the case with low-quality tools.
3. Focus on cleanliness, disinfection and sterilisation.
What is more important than cleanliness in dental treatment? Edelweiss stresses the importance of sterilisation of instruments and equipment to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. They employ a strict European standard sterilisation and does not allow the reuse of devices that have not been sterilised in treatments. Additionally, the staffs disinfect and sanitise every contact point in the reception and common areas.
Edelweiss Dental House does not compromise your safety, comfort and satisfaction for anything. At Edelweiss, you will receive the best quality dental care which is personalised just for you. Before treatment, you have the opportunity to discuss your diagnosis and needs with a dentist and, eventually, come up with the best treatment procedure for you. For all these amazing benefits, Edelweiss is your go-to ‘dental house’ for your dental care. Find out more by clicking HERE.Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
