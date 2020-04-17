Gigantic fire in Mae Hong Son | Samui Times

Breaking News
Gigantic fire in Mae Hong Son
At approximately 2.30 a.m. today, a fire broke out leading to the destruction of an emblematic building in the center of the province of Mae Hong Son (Northern Thailand).
The fire broke out at the Crossroad Bar, a 70-year-old wooden building located in the city center near the Methi Hotel.
The fire then spread quickly to four adjacent buildings, including Parliament member, Phalang Pracharat house.
It has been reported that it was the biggest fire in 40 years at Mae Hong Son Provincial City Center.
The fire department sent by the Municipality of Mae Hong Son was unable to control the flames, calling for help from neighbouring sub-districts to bring in more fire trucks.
Later, Governor Suwaphong Kitiphatphibun visited the scene to check the situation. He said that since the fire started in the heart of the city, the damage was serious. It was 4:20 a.m. before the fire was finally set out.
Estimation of the total damage and cause of the fire is underway. However, the local news source ‘Thai Rath’ predicts that the value of the damages will exceed 50 million baht.
SOURCE:The Nation
Gigantic fire in Mae Hong Son
Chiang Rai battles raging storms casing destruction and power outages
PM Prayut offers his apologies to those still awaiting 5,000 baht stimulus
TOT phone booths are being transformed into Covid-19 testing boxes
Pattaya re-organised checkpoints
Thailand Covid-19 update – (April 17)
Police Commander arrested for allegedly trying to rob a bank with handgun
16 Billion baht bail out for Thai Airlines
Thailand approves discounting essentials to aid those struggling in the Covid-19 crisis
Thailand weather update – heatwaves in the North and thunderstorms in the South
Nationwide alcohol ban coming soon
Koh Samui Covid-19 Update
Thailand Covid-19 Update
Phuket is the latest to imposes alcohol ban
Koh Samui and Surat Thani Covid-19 update
The Prime Minister will not tolerate any violations of the national curfew
Weekly Covid-19 Update
Covid-19 cases in Thailand are declining whilst ASEAN countries struggle to contain virus
DDC warns dengue fever is on the rise
3,500 Rooms being prepared for Thai returnees after flight ban has been lifted
Trending
- Regional News2 weeks ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News3 weeks ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 weeks ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News4 weeks ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News1 week ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events2 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News2 weeks ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 weeks ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login