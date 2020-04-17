Gigantic fire in Mae Hong Son | Samui Times

At approximately 2.30 a.m. today, a fire broke out leading to the destruction of an emblematic building in the center of the province of Mae Hong Son (Northern Thailand).

The fire broke out at the Crossroad Bar, a 70-year-old wooden building located in the city center near the Methi Hotel.

The fire then spread quickly to four adjacent buildings, including Parliament member, Phalang Pracharat house.

It has been reported that it was the biggest fire in 40 years at Mae Hong Son Provincial City Center.

The fire department sent by the Municipality of Mae Hong Son was unable to control the flames, calling for help from neighbouring sub-districts to bring in more fire trucks.

Later, Governor Suwaphong Kitiphatphibun visited the scene to check the situation. He said that since the fire started in the heart of the city, the damage was serious. It was 4:20 a.m. before the fire was finally set out.

Estimation of the total damage and cause of the fire is underway. However, the local news source ‘Thai Rath’ predicts that the value of the damages will exceed 50 million baht.

