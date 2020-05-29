Coronavirus News & Updates
Gold Standard Biohazard Protection Suits Underway For Covid-19 Protection
Thai scientists are developing Level 4 biohazard suits domestically in a bid to decrease reliance on importing personal protective equipment (PPE) for Covid-19 health measures.
The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) and the textile industry are working together on the new “Gold Standard” suits following the previous development of Level 2 suits.
The GPO, together with the Textile Industry Development Institute and the Textile Federation of Thailand is already producing 100,000 sets of their “We Fight” edition Level 2 PPE suits, which will be ready for delivery in June and July. The Level 2 suits are made of polyester with a waterproof coating and can be washed and reused up to 20 times. They’ll be delivered to hospitals to reduce the cost of importing from abroad and will support domestic Thai development and manufacture of medical equipment.
The level 2 suits protect medical staff from low to medium infection risk, allowing them to safely care for patients who don’t require a respirator, to collect samples and to screen patients. The first batch of 44,000 suits, each valued at around 500 baht, is expected to be delivered by the end of the month.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
