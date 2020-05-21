Government Asks The Public To Meet Contact-tracing Requirements | Samui Times

Coronavirus Korea
Government Asks The Public To Meet Contact-tracing Requirements
The spokesperson for Thailand’sCovid-19 Situation Administration Center, Taweeslip Wisanuyothin, said that it is important for the public to comply with the government’s monitoring and tracing program if the virus is to be suppressed.
The country is currently reporting new cases on a regular basis in single digits, most of them returning and already in state quarantine. One of the three new cases today was a 25-year-old female student who recently returned from the Philippines. She entered state quarantine on May 13 and was found to have been contaminated on Tuesday, although she remains asymptomatic.
Nevertheless, reports state that the government remains worried that, if the general public continues to not comply with the contact-tracing criteria, the country may see a second wave. Dr Taweeslip says that while more than 5 million people had “checked in” at various businesses on the weekend, more than 700,000 of them had not “checked out” yet, creating disparities in numbers.
“If one infection happens, we can trace back precisely where that person has gone. It can reduce the number of people that must be tested, as shopping centres can have thousands of visitors each day.”
When asked why the data are kept for 60 days when the virus normally has an incubation period of only 14 days, Dr Taweeslip cited the Lumphini Boxing Stadium ‘cluster’ as an example. The cluster of cases that occurred there in March appeared to infect four generations, each with an incubation period of 14 days.
Contact-tracking apps are increasingly being deployed around the world in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. In South Korea, the very early introduction of monitoring and surveillance meant that the nation avoided going to lock-down.
Read More: 5 Million People Have Registered On Covid-19 Tracking Website
SOURCE: CoconutsStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
3 New Cases – Covid-19 update (May 21)
Government Asks The Public To Meet Contact-tracing Requirements
NSC Want To Prolong Emergency Decree For Another Month
Thai Airways Will Lay Off Around 6,000 Employees
Thai Education Ministry Promises Students Won’t Go Hungry
Thai Baht Lift Dependent Upon Global Stock Market
Thailand’s Learning Centre To Re-open May 22
WHO Reports Record Number Of Daily Covid-19 Infections
Samui Expat’s Orgonites May Offer A Multitude Of Benefits
CCSA May Reopen Bars, Pubs And Clubs – Update
Thailand News: The Week In 5 Headlines
Major Hotel Associations Reject TUI Debt Repayment Terms
Bangkok Airways Resumes Daily Flights To Koh Samui
International Flights Ban Extended Until End Of June
Koh Samui Food Pantry Effort – Directory
Tourism Sector Won’t Likely Improve Until Next Year
Koh Samui Sea Turtles Make A Come Back
4 Countries Have Been Removed From Thailand Covid-19 ‘High Risk’ List
List Of Businesses That Are Supposed To Re-open Tomorrow
Re-opening Of Phuket Airport Retracted
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events1 month ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News1 month ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login