Government sets target to reduce travel around the country by 90% | Samui Times

The Thai Government has come up with a plan to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19). They have deemed travelling as the root of all infections spreading and only by minimising travel we can contain the spread of the outbreak. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has set a goal to cut public transport use by as much as 90% around the country. This is to stem the rise of Covid-19 infections.

Yesterday, Thailand’s Department of Land Transport announced they will be closing all public transport, except essential goods vehicles, medical and government vehicles, in and out of Phuket, Pattani, Narathiwat and Yala provinces.

The director-general Jirut Wisanjit said yesterday that the closures are effective as of now and will help prevent the virus from spreading between neighbouring provinces.

“All modes of public transport are now cancelled and passengers must contact relevant agencies to get a refund.”

According to CCSA spokesman Tawee­sin Visanuyothin, this plan was proposed by the Thai Army Chief Gen, Apirat Kongsomgpong, at the CCSA meeting.

Tawee­sin stated that the need to ‘curb’ inter-provincial travel as indicated by the latest statistics that show most of the new cases are now outside of Bangkok.

“The number of patients in other provinces is growing faster than Bangkok. Cases in Thailand are increasing at a similar pace to Malaysia. People must cooperate with disease control measures.”

Between March 21 and 28, the number of journeys made by the public in a week had decreased by 46% after pleas from the government for the public to stay at home and keep errands and travel to a minimum. Personal car use fell by 41% while the number of electric train passengers had fallen by 59% during the same 7 day period. The number of inter-city train passengers had also dropped by 65% and the number of boat passengers had come down by 40%

In Phuket the beaches are now closed, people asked to stay indoors from 8pm – 3am, restrict their travel and wear a face mask anytime they are out in public. The Phuket Governor has also sealed off the land and sea borders and the Phuket International Airport will close on April 10. Narathiwat Airport has also suspended all services until further notice.

The government spokesman’s office is asking media not to send reporters to Government House in Bangkok but follow announcements given by the PM and other cabinet ministers via live streaming.