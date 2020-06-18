Grand Palace Awarded Amazing Thailand SHA Certificate | Samui Times

The Grand Palace in Bangkok has been awarded the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration: SHA’ certificate after complying with basic hygienic standards.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) presented the award which was created under collaborations with public and private sector partners including the Ministry of Public Health, Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, Board of Trade of Thailand, Federation of Thai Spa and Wellness Association, Thai Retailers Association, Thai Hotels Association, Association of Domestic Travel, Thai Amusement and Leisure Park Association, Thai Restaurant Association, Thai Spa Association, Thai Boats Association, and Event Management Association.

The project is part of TAT’s efforts to deal with the impacts of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis and accelerate recovery in the travel and tourism sector. The Amazing Thailand SHA certification is to prepare Thai tourism operators to be ready for the return of tourism post COVID-19.

The Grand Palace is among the 10 types of tourism-related business e.g., restaurants/food outlets, accommodation and convention centres, recreation and tourist attractions, tourist transport vehicles, travel agents/tour operators, health and beauty parlours, department stores and shopping centres, sports stadiums for tourism, theatres/cinemas, and souvenir shops and other stores that are entitled to apply for the Amazing Thailand SHA certificate.

Thai tourism-related businesses can register their interest or inquire for more information by contacting TAT’s Tourism Products Department via email: thailandsha@gmail.com or LINE @thailandsha or website www.tourismthailand.org/thailandsha or TAT Contact Centre 1672

The SHA guidelines e-Book is available at thailandsha.tourismthailand.org/ebook.

(tatnews.org)

SOURCE: The Pattaya Mail