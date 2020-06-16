Hat Yai Teen Stabs Mother Over Rules | Samui Times

A 16 year old boy in Hat Yai has reportedly stabbed his mother 12 times after saying he didn’t like her rules. The stabbing came after his mother returned from abroad and had only been in the house for ten days.

Police arrested the boy and charged him with attempted murder and use of a deadly weapon on Sunday after the boy turned himself in accompanied by relatives. The boy said he wanted to kill his mother because he wanted to be free of her domination, however, he said she never forced him to follow her rules. The boy had been living with his grandmother after his mother went abroad and had dropped out of school after the 8th grade.

In a handwritten note given to police, the boy said he attacked his mother while she was asleep at 3am on Sunday morning. “I covered her eyes and mouth, and stabbed her many times in the abdomen. I wanted to take her life. When she struggled and turned her back to me, I repeatedly stabbed her in the back,” he wrote.

According to the note, his wounded mother asked him why he was doing this to her. She said she loved him and told him to escape quickly. “She made me understand how much she loved me. I ran out of the house.”

“My hatred of her turned into a feeling of guilt. I want to be punished for what I have done,” he wrote. Pol Capt Saksit said Ms Khemisra was admitted to a hospital and declared out of danger.

