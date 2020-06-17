Hatyai Hard Sale 2020 To Go As Planned For Songkhla | Samui Times

Events
Hatyai Hard Sale 2020 To Go As Planned For Songkhla
During the campaign, customers will enjoy discounts and other package deals from the province’s participating businesses. “This year’s campaign will be bigger than the previous year’s, which was joined by 133 local entrepreneurs,” he added.
Kawissaphong also said that tour operators will work with their partners in Phatthalung and Satun provinces to provide packages covering tourist attractions in three provinces to bulk up their products’ values.
“Tourists will enjoy up to 25 per cent discount on hotel rooms as well as other benefits,” he added. “We expect to finalise the details of promotions and the headcount of participating entrepreneurs by the end of June, so that we can start on the preparation process as soon as possible.”
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
