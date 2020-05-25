Coronavirus News & Updates
Horses’ Return Expected For Hua Hin Beaches
Horses are expected to return to the beaches of Hua Hin, on the Gulf of Thailand, from next Friday. More Covid-19 restrictions were lightened last week as officials from Prachuap Khiri Khan allowed other businesses, including riding operations, to reopen. Hotels, department stores and shopping centers have all been known to be back in business.
Hua Hin starts accepting more tourists and riding on the beach has always been a common experience for families with young children. It is hoped that operators of horse riding centres are now able to make a living, as both the Covid-19 crisis and the African Horse virus epidemic, which has killed at least 500 Horses in Thailand, have been seriously affected.
Read More: Thai horses dying from African Horse Sickness
The chief veterinarian at Chamorn Sakdinan, Prachuap Khiri Khan ‘s livestock department, says a recent vaccine campaign has prevented further horse deaths in the region. He says horse owners will resume business if their horses are kept under mosquito nets and in stables at night in order to combat mosquito-borne diseases. He adds that owners would not be permitted to move horses beyond Hua Hin.
Also Read: CCSA Announce More Re-openings, But Bar And Clubs Will Remain Closed
SOURCE: The ThaigerStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Thailand’s Covid-19 Vaccine Looking To Start Human Testing Soon
Weather Warnings for Andaman Coast
Ancient Cave Murals Discovered in West Thailand
Thailand Monitoring US-China Conflict
Beware Of Fake Thai Chana Apps Stealing Information
Samui Health Pass App Under Trial For Covid-19 Monitoring
2 New Cases, 1 Death-Thailand Covid-19 Update-May 25
Covid-19 Frontline Healthcare Workers Get Help From Airbnb Partnership
Horses’ Return Expected For Hua Hin Beaches
CCSA Announce More Re-openings, But Bar And Clubs Will Remain Closed
Koh Samui Sea Turtles Make A Come Back
Bars And Pubs Looking To Reopen Soon
CCSA May Reopen Bars, Pubs And Clubs – Update
New Samui Gym Offers Women Free Self-Defense Classes
Samui Expat’s Orgonites May Offer A Multitude Of Benefits
Massage Shops May Reopen Soon
Thai Airways Will Lay Off Around 6,000 Employees
Storms To Hit Nationwide Today
Tourism Industry Not Worried About Emergency Decree Extension
Sisters On Samui-The Island’s Food Donation Powerhouse
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login