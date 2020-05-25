Horses’ Return Expected For Hua Hin Beaches

Horses are expected to return to the beaches of Hua Hin, on the Gulf of Thailand, from next Friday. More Covid-19 restrictions were lightened last week as officials from Prachuap Khiri Khan allowed other businesses, including riding operations, to reopen. Hotels, department stores and shopping centers have all been known to be back in business.

Hua Hin starts accepting more tourists and riding on the beach has always been a common experience for families with young children. It is hoped that operators of horse riding centres are now able to make a living, as both the Covid-19 crisis and the African Horse virus epidemic, which has killed at least 500 Horses in Thailand, have been seriously affected.

The chief veterinarian at Chamorn Sakdinan, Prachuap Khiri Khan ‘s livestock department, says a recent vaccine campaign has prevented further horse deaths in the region. He says horse owners will resume business if their horses are kept under mosquito nets and in stables at night in order to combat mosquito-borne diseases. He adds that owners would not be permitted to move horses beyond Hua Hin.

