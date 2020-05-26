Hospital Offers Help To Remote Villagers | Samui Times

Villagers in Thailand’s Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary are receiving much needed medical help from Sangkhla Buri Hospital. The hospital has taken the initiative to provide medical equipment, examinations, medicine and treatment to the remote Laiwo-Salaway village which is located by the Thai-Myanmar border.

The team had to employ the use of four-wheel drive jeeps as the trek to help consisted of crossing difficult terrains. While there, the team advised the villagers to take precautionary measures against Covid-19.

Dr Pimpisut Kongwittayanon said the team is also encouraging the villagers to change their diet, after finding that many of them eat excessively salty and oily food. She said the mobile hospital unit allows doctors to understand the condition and difficulties faced by rural villagers, in addition to undertaking more examinations and treatments.

At night, the medical team has set up a small movie theater for villagers, which also screens health recommendation videos and a tutorial on how to wash hands properly, made in their local dialect.

SOURCE:Pattaya Mail