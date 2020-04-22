Hotel have been given guidelines to protect guests under quarantine | Samui Times

Coronavirus News & Updates
Hotel have been given guidelines to protect guests under quarantine
Thailand’s Department of Health Director-General spokesperson, released hotel guidelines today, on the management of environmental health for the protection of guests under quarantine.
The move came after Panpimol visited Bangkok’s Patra Hotel, which was converted into a state quarantine facility for those coming back from abroad.
The eight criteria shall be as follows:
1. Guests will have different suites, kitchens, kitchens and dining rooms. Frequently visited areas also have to be swept and trash handled properly.
2. The hotel must have a safe and hygienic place to prepare and cook food or external organizations that comply with regulations to do the same.
3. It will supply bottled water or drinking water in tightly closed containers.
4. There should be a washstand that can clean clothes and remove germs effectively. If an external entity assumes the duties, it must be an organisation that can function in compliance with the rules laid down.
5. Every bathroom must have a sanitary and safe sewage collection system.
6. Wastewater treatment and disinfection facility that works 24 hours a day in compliance with defined requirements.
7. Hygienic storage of waste, both general and hazardous waste, by interaction with people under quarantine.
7. The hotel also needs to adopt a plan to encourage awareness-raising, understanding and environmental conservation initiatives in its local community to avoid disputes from occurring.
Hotel staff, tourists and guests must have their body temperature tested before entering the hotel and wear a face mask and gloves while avoiding touching their ears, noses and mouths. People will live 1-2 meters apart and always wash their hands with soap and water or 70% alcohol by hand sanitizer. Medical treatment should be sought immediately if fever, cough, sneezing, sore throat or wheezing develop.
Workers working with garbage will wear long-sleeved waterproof jackets or long-sleeved tops, long trousers, aprons, heavy rubber gloves and boots, as well as face masks, eyeglasses or face covers. After finishing work every day, they have to wash their face, shower, and change clothes immediately.
SOURCE: The Nation
Hotel have been given guidelines to protect guests under quarantine
Thailand in midst of testing possible Covid-10 vaccine
Around 10,000 stranded foreigners in Surat Thani Provinces
PM Prayut still debating Extension of Emergency decree
Phetchabun school director arrested for molesting girl
Thailand Covid-19 update (April 22)
Thai airlines imposed with strict disease control regulations from May 1
How much does a hair transplant cost in Thailand?
Koh Samui and Surat Thani provinces Covid-19 update
Samui Elephant Haven pleas for help
Russian couple found living in cave in Krabi
Koh Samui food banks are working wonders
Koh Samui and Surat Thani Covid-19 update
Man arrested at checkpoint in Koh Samui for breaking curfew and possessing drugs
Thailand weather update – heatwaves in the North and thunderstorms in the South
Covid-19 precautionary measures may last longer than we thought
Foreigners arrested for hosting house party in Koh Phangan
PM Prayut looking to moderate lockdown at the end of April
Department of corrections suspends 7,890 prison sentences
Bangkok air quality improving – Lowest rating in 2020
Trending
- Regional News3 weeks ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News4 weeks ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News4 weeks ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News1 month ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News2 weeks ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events2 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News3 weeks ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life3 weeks ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login