Hotels everywhere struggling to outlive the effects of Covid-19 crisis | Samui Times

According to the Thai Hotels Association, 95% of Thailand’s hotels will lose all revenue during April, as tourists vanish and temporary lockdowns increase around the country.

Adviser to the THA, Surapong Techaruvichit says that the number of hotel closures is growing every day as more provinces have imposed stricter lockdown policies.

“THA is asking members to look after the welfare of workers, such as offering hotel rooms and meals for those who can’t afford to pay rent and food, but it is hard for business operators to keep supporting employees as nobody knows how long the Covid-19 pandemic will last.”

“We strictly follow the rules by contributing 10% of salaries to this fund, in which both employers and workers pay 5% equally, for example, a hotel with 550 staff will have to contribute at least 700,000 baht every month to pay for the Social Security Fund. But during this tough time when business operators have no income, and cannot continue to pay the levy to employees who are in need of it the most.”

The president of THA’s southern chapter, Kongsak Khoopongsakorn says that there are no tourists in the province at this point and it is possible that the closure could extend beyond April if the outbreak still remains uncontrollable.”

Most hotels in Thailand have revealed that they would prefer to close their hotels for themselves and the sake of their employees, as they are unable to provide stability during the outbreak, also making their employees eligible for benefits from the Social Security Fund.

