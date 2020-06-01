Hotels Urged To Draw In Tourists With Promotions | Samui Times

Bangkok News
Hotels Urged To Draw In Tourists With Promotions
After a low amount of bookings, hotels are being urged to offer promotions upon reopening this month.
Thai Hotels Association (THA) president Suphawan Thanomkiatphum welcomed the government’s plan to use room discount coupons to promote tourism. She said the Tourism Authority of Thailand is deciding whether this campaign will hand out the coupons to the public or disburse cash into a specified system.
“[All or most hotels] will reopen in July, when more Thais dare to venture out for tourism,” she said.
Suphawan said that people’s purchasing power would be closely monitored this month and the next amid the easing of the lockdown.
Such companies as Asset World Corporation have followed suit with offering promotions as director Wallapa Traisorat said it has reduced the price of its rooms from around Bt5,000 to Bt1,000 under a discount campaign called “Bangkok Holidays Lifestyle” and “A Gift of Happiness”.
Under the promotion, the Athenee Hotel and Bangkok Marriott Hotel have reduced their room rates. The reduced price does not include breakfast.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
