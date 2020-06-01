House Approves Executive Decrees To Boost Economy | Samui Times

Bank Of Thailand
House Approves Executive Decrees To Boost Economy
The House of Representatives has approved the government’s three executive decrees set forth to support and rehabilitate the economy as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
They include (1) the executive decree authorizing the Ministry of Finance to seek a one-trillion-baht loan for remedy and economic stimulus purposes, (2) the executive decree authorizing the Bank of Thailand to provide soft loans of five billion baht to help the business sector, especially SMEs, and (3) the executive decree involving four billion baht to stabilize the financial sector.
Prime Minister and Defense Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha stressed the urgent need to assist people affected by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. He said the country’s fiscal system is stable, with a high level of international reserves and a current account surplus. Moreover, he said the country’s public debt is still low, which enabled the government to seek more loans to help the people and restore the economy.
The decrees are set to be introduced to the Senate in the near future.
The Prime Minister stated that the Government was determined to tackle the people’s problems seriously. At the same time, it was also focusing on anti-corruption efforts and transparent management.
He pointed out that the country was now facing an unusual situation, saying that the government would do its best to take care of the people during this difficult time. The one-trillion-baht loan is, therefore, necessary to help ease the ongoing crisis.
SOURCE: Thailand PRDStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Phuket Travellers Now Don’t Need Health Document
Police Seek Suspects Who Asked Quarantine Hotel Partners For Commission Fee
MRT Passenger Mask Giveaway Project Starts Today
Bangkok Airways Waives Fees To Promote Travel
House Approves Executive Decrees To Boost Economy
20 Thai UK Returnees Have Covid-19 Symptoms
Lockdown Easing Sees Increase In Road Accidents
1 New Case, No Deaths-Covid-19 Update (June 1)
Bank Of Thailand Ready To Act Against Strengthening Thai Baht
Japan Looking To Lift Entry Ban On Tourists From Thailand
Samui’s ‘Paws With A Cause’: A New Way To Give Soi Dogs A Home
Koh Samui Hotel Caught Dumping Garbage On Beach
Thailand Focusing On Tourism Bubbles And Domestic Tourism
Koh Samui Hotels Ready To Welcome Tourists
World-Class Colouring Book Sales Benefit 2 Samui Organizations
Thailand-China High Speed Railway Contract Signing Set For October
Thai Bank Anticipates A Prolonged National Tourisum Recovery
Koh Samui Weather (May 27)
Thai Man Prefers Sex With Others’ Flip-Flops Over Humans
Starving Monkeys Overrun Hua Hin
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login